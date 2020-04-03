Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.88. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.