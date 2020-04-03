Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $752.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $742.85 million and the highest is $761.30 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $784.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Amc Networks stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,847,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Amc Networks by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.