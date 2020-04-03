Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE:BKH traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 499,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

