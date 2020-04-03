Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.39 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce sales of $130.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.65 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $128.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $472.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.59 million to $518.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $496.88 million, with estimates ranging from $465.16 million to $532.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.