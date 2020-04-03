Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.26. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

