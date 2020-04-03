Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.74). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CARA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 427,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 241,271 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

