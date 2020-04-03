Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. General Mills reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

GIS stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

