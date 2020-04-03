Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will post $8.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.44 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

