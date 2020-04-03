Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Tech Data posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,667,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tech Data by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,779,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

