Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.83 Million

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to announce sales of $814.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.90 million. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $690.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

TPX stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after buying an additional 82,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after buying an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

