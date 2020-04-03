Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. VF posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

