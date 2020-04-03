Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

YUM stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.