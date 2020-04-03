Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $799.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.52 million and the highest is $803.93 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,506 shares during the period.

ACHC opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

