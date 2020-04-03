Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.81) and the highest is $1.45. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply