Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.81) and the highest is $1.45. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $8.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $9.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

