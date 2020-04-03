Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce $21.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $71.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $110.03 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $165.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cellectis by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $8.21 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

