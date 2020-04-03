Zacks: Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 5,822,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,854. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

