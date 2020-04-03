Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will post ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.32). Myokardia posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($5.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($5.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.10. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at $341,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,584 shares of company stock worth $1,853,186. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 282,699 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.