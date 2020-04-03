Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares during the period.

Shares of ON stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

