Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 9,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.59. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.