Zacks: Brokerages Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XP.

XP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

XP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

