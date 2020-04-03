Zacks: Brokerages Set $34.00 Price Target for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hooker Furniture an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HOFT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.66. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

