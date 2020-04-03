Zacks: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given $53.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CKH opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02. Seacor has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts predict that Seacor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant bought 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,685.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seacor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

