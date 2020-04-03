Zane Rowe Sells 14,548 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VMware stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 1,312,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,131 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.