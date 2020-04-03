Zayedcoin Trading Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $3,043.42 and $1.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

