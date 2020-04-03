ZB Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

