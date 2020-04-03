ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ZB Token has a market cap of $106.95 million and approximately $40.91 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.37 or 0.04446215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036883 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.