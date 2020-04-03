ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,232.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $132,232.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00487596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00109745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00088145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

