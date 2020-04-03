Zcoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and $28.08 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00046430 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.02107094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.03493786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00599241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00783481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00484219 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819,568 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Indodax, TDAX, BX Thailand, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Binance, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

