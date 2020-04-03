ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,197.53

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ZCore has a total market cap of $243,197.53 and approximately $13,811.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,805,818 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

