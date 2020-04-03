Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and $28,073.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 595,620,180 coins and its circulating supply is 391,720,881 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

