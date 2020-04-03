Zeepin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $250,590.24 and $429.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02644306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047416 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.