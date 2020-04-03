Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.15 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $12.15 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00486591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00109378 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00088269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002844 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 97,943,000 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.