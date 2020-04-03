ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004909 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

