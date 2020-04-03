Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $127,850.72 and $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.02616992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00195276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

