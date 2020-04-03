Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $112,841.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00489515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00109045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00087976 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.