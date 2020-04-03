Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $89,123.97 and approximately $4,144.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.03475221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00763168 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,409,926 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

