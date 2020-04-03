Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $39.62 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and $5.50 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, BitForex, Hotbit and Koinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,313,048,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,021,581,418 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitbns, Zebpay, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coinone, AirSwap, OKEx, BitForex, DEx.top, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, Coinhub, Huobi, UEX, WazirX, DragonEX, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, Korbit, IDEX, Hotbit, FCoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

