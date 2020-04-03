ZMINE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $178.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market cap of $97,701.57 and approximately $178.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00077266 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00342012 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000897 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008953 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

