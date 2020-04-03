ZPER (ZPR) One Day Volume Tops $4,460.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ZPER has a total market cap of $371,250.11 and approximately $4,460.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper and BitForex. In the last week, ZPER has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076743 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00340767 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000893 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047710 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012661 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

