ZrCoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $99,121.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.02629120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00195578 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

