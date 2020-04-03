ZumCoin Market Cap Reaches $598,581.18 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $598,581.18 and $24.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 135.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

