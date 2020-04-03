Zumiez Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Zumiez stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

