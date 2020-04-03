Zurcoin (ZUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,773.20

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Zurcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Zurcoin has a market cap of $11,773.20 and $16.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zurcoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zurcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zurcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.