$0.02 EPS Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.20. Chaparral Energy posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million.

Several analysts have commented on CHAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CHAP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 837,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,261. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

