-$0.08 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other MediciNova news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MediciNova by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MediciNova by 43.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MediciNova by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV opened at $3.06 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.52.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

