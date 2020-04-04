$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,011,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

