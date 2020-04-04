-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qutoutiao’s earnings. Qutoutiao reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qutoutiao will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qutoutiao.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,445.77% and a negative net margin of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 884,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,623. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $699.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

