$0.46 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.51. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

