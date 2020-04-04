$0.69 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $5,947,000.

NYSE:USPH opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $722.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.