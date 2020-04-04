-$0.84 EPS Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.57). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

